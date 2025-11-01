Delhi Police bust ₹500cr pan-India cyber scam, arrest 5
Delhi Police just cracked down on a massive cyber scam that swindled nearly ₹500 crore from people across 12 states using fake stock investment schemes.
The year-long operation was run by an Indian mastermind named Tom, who coordinated everything from Dubai.
Five suspects—including a private bank manager—were caught during simultaneous raids in Delhi, Gurugram, and Hisar.
Gang recruited young people to provide fake IDs
Those arrested—Manjeet Singh, Manshvi, Manish Mehra, Sombir, and bank official Anup—allegedly got paid for opening fake bank accounts to move stolen money through shell companies.
Anup's insider access helped the gang dodge police by alerting them about fraud complaints and account freezes.
The group recruited young people to provide fake IDs and funneled money into cryptocurrency (mainly USDT) before sending it abroad.
Police have linked 52 cyber fraud cases to this crew so far and are still tracking down more members while trying to recover the lost funds.