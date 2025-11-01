Delhi Police bust ₹500cr pan-India cyber scam, arrest 5

Gang recruited young people to provide fake IDs

Those arrested—Manjeet Singh, Manshvi, Manish Mehra, Sombir, and bank official Anup—allegedly got paid for opening fake bank accounts to move stolen money through shell companies.

Anup's insider access helped the gang dodge police by alerting them about fraud complaints and account freezes.

The group recruited young people to provide fake IDs and funneled money into cryptocurrency (mainly USDT) before sending it abroad.

Police have linked 52 cyber fraud cases to this crew so far and are still tracking down more members while trying to recover the lost funds.