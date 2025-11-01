Delhi: Girl, 16, slashed by stalker boy after she refused India Nov 01, 2025

A 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Wazirabad was attacked with a blade by a 17-year-old boy who had been stalking her for months.

The attack happened after she turned down his request to run away with him.

Thankfully, she's stable and getting medical care, while the police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for the accused.