Delhi: Girl, 16, slashed by stalker boy after she refused
India
A 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Wazirabad was attacked with a blade by a 17-year-old boy who had been stalking her for months.
The attack happened after she turned down his request to run away with him.
Thankfully, she's stable and getting medical care, while the police have filed an attempted murder case and are searching for the accused.
Police teams are on the lookout for the boy
Police teams are actively looking for the boy, who worked at a local shop and ran off after the attack.
Both teens lived in the same neighborhood.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident—Delhi has seen more cases where stalking turns violent.