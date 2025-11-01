Russian embassy helped woman escape; SC raps Delhi Police

Russia hasn't responded to requests

Delhi Police know which embassy officials were involved but can't question them because of diplomatic immunity rules.

Despite repeated requests from the Ministry of External Affairs, there's been little progress—officials haven't responded to questions, and attempts to track Basu have hit dead ends as Russian authorities block payment data citing privacy.

The Supreme Court now wants Delhi Police to step up their efforts and report back in two weeks, stressing that protecting children must go hand-in-hand with maintaining diplomatic ties.