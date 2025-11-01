India-UK relations: EAM Jaishankar calls 2025 exceptional year

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called 2025 an "exceptional year" for India-UK relations at the UK National Day in Delhi, celebrating a big step forward in their partnership.

CETA signed in March This year, India and the UK signed a major trade deal (CETA) that cuts tariffs on almost all goods—making it easier for both sides to do business.

The aim is to double trade to $120 billion by 2030.

The agreement also helps professionals with social security rules and opens up more opportunities in government contracts and intellectual property.

UK PM's visit to India In October, UK PM Keir Starmer brought his biggest-ever trade team to Mumbai, sealing a £350 million missile deal for India's Army.

Plus, nine UK universities got the green light to open campuses in India—part of long-term plans for growth in tech, defense, climate action, and education.