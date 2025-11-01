Next Article
'Dunki' route: Haryana teen Yuvraj beaten, held hostage, later dead
Yuvraj, an 18-year-old from Haryana, lost his life while trying to reach the US through the risky 'dunki' route.
After his family paid ₹25 lakh to traffickers, he went missing—until chilling videos surfaced from Guatemala showing him beaten and held hostage for more ransom.
Family receives death certificate from Mexico
Yuvraj's family received a death certificate, allegedly issued from Mexico, stating he died on March 4, 2025, from a gunshot wound.
His family struggled to get help from local authorities and eventually paid a smuggler for proof of his death.
They've identified three agents involved and Yuvraj's mother is still fighting for justice for her son.