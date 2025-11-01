'Dunki' route: Haryana teen Yuvraj beaten, held hostage, later dead India Nov 01, 2025

Yuvraj, an 18-year-old from Haryana, lost his life while trying to reach the US through the risky 'dunki' route.

After his family paid ₹25 lakh to traffickers, he went missing—until chilling videos surfaced from Guatemala showing him beaten and held hostage for more ransom.