Chhattisgarh CM's son fights arrest in ₹2,000cr liquor scam
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is fighting his July arrest in a ₹2,000 crore liquor scam.
He was picked up for allegedly not cooperating with the ED's probe into liquor distribution irregularities.
The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
SC asks ED to explain the arrest
On October 31, the Supreme Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to explain why Chaitanya was arrested—he says he wasn't given proper notice and that legal steps were skipped.
The judges also flagged concerns about long investigations and custody without clear reasons.
The next hearing is set for a couple of weeks from now, with Chaitanya's team arguing that some PMLA rules might violate basic rights.