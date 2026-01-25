Delhi's water crisis eases as Yamuna's ammonia levels drop India Jan 25, 2026

Delhi's water supply is almost back to normal after days of stress.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said several canal-based WTPs — Haiderpur, Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi — and Chandrawal and Okhla were operating at full capacity, while the Wazirabad WTP was operating at around 85% capacity as of Saturday night;

ammonia levels were declining but remained at about 2.5 ppm, above the DJB's 1 ppm treatment threshold.

This has restored supply to nearly normal levels in many areas, though some neighborhoods are still experiencing low pressure or intermittent flow.