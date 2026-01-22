Delhi's water crisis: High ammonia in Yamuna sparks rationing
Delhi is facing water shortages after dangerously high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River forced the government to ration supply.
Key treatment plants have cut output by up to half, so neighborhoods like Defence Colony and Greater Kailash are dealing with low pressure or no water at all.
The spike happened in January 2026 (reported on Jan 22, 2026).
Why is this happening?
Delhi's water plants can only handle a little ammonia—anything above 1 mg/l causes trouble, but levels were about three times that in January 2026 (recorded on Jan 22, 2026).
When they try to treat this much ammonia, neutralizing it with chlorine can form toxic chloramine byproducts, raising safety concerns and forcing big supply cuts across North, Central, and South Delhi.
Who's to blame?
The stretch of Yamuna through Delhi makes up just 2% of the river but carries nearly 80% of its pollution load.
Delhi officials say factories in Haryana are dumping untreated waste upstream, making things worse.
Haryana denies it, though—and despite calls for coordinated action, both sides are still pointing fingers instead of finding solutions.