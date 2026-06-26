Devendra Fadnavis appoints Ujjwal Nikam special prosecutor in Agarwal case
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has picked senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special prosecutor in the Ketan Agarwal murder case after a request from Agarwal's family.
The case involves Agarwal's alleged murder by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, who reportedly pushed him into a valley at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Nikam joins prosecution after police probe
Nikam says he will step in once police finish their investigation and file charges.
He said the Chief Minister described the killing as "a challenge to the state and a pre-planned murder," adding that it looks like there was a criminal conspiracy.