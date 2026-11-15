Devotees offer Sandhya Arghya across Delhi, Patna, Mumbai this evening
It's Sandhya Arghya day for Chhath Puja!
Across cities like Delhi, Patna, and Mumbai, people will gather this evening to offer prayers to the setting sun.
The ritual is all about standing in water and giving thanks to Surya Dev at sunset, then wrapping up the festival with one last prayer at sunrise tomorrow.
Chhath honors setting and rising sun
Chhath Puja is a big deal in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. It's about showing gratitude to the sun for life and wishing well for family.
What makes it unique? Devotees honor both the setting and rising sun (not just sunrise).
People fast strictly, follow traditional rituals, and pray in water.