Dhamtari churches limit entry to Christians citing Chhattisgarh law 2026
Churches in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, have started putting up signs saying only Christians can enter.
This is their way of following the new Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, which requires anyone seeking to change their religion to inform the district administration 60 days in advance.
The signs warn non-Christians they're entering at their own risk, a move meant to avoid legal trouble and keep worship safe.
Dhamtari worshippers file 1,000+ voluntary forms
To stay on the safe side of the law, more than 1,000 people have filled out forms confirming they're attending church by choice, not because anyone forced them.
Church leaders say these steps are necessary as the new law has many worried about its impact.
Diamond Philus, general secretary of the Dhamtari District Christian Forum, put it, these measures help protect their right to worship peacefully without fear or outside interference.