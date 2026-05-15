Dharmendra Pradhan announces free NEET UG re-exam on June 21
After the NEET UG 2026 exam was hit by a confirmed paper leak, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced a free re-exam on June 21.
Admit cards will be issued by June 14.
The leak came to light after "guess paper" rumors surfaced, leading to an official investigation.
NEET UG refunds and CBI probe
Everyone who registered gets their exam fee refunded, and they will be able to pick their preferred exam city a week before the test. If travel is an issue, transport will be arranged.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said NEET UG will switch to computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to help prevent leaks.
The CBI has been directed to conduct a detailed probe, with strict action promised against those involved.
The government says it is sticking to its zero-tolerance policy for exam malpractices.