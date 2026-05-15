Dharmendra Pradhan announces free NEET UG re-exam on June 21

NEET UG refunds and CBI probe

Everyone who registered gets their exam fee refunded, and they will be able to pick their preferred exam city a week before the test. If travel is an issue, transport will be arranged.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said NEET UG will switch to computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to help prevent leaks.

The CBI has been directed to conduct a detailed probe, with strict action promised against those involved.

The government says it is sticking to its zero-tolerance policy for exam malpractices.