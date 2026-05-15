Dharmendra Pradhan confirms NEET-UG re-exam June 21 after paper leak
India
The NEET-UG entrance exam is getting a do-over on June 21 after the original May 3 test was canceled because of a paper leak.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed the new date and said the move aims to protect students' interests.
NEET-UG fees refunded, exam extended
No extra fees: your previous payment will be refunded.
You'll get to pick your preferred test city again within a week, and the exam will now run 15 minutes longer, ending at 5:15pm.
Admit cards drop by June 14, and transport help is coming for those who need it.
Looking ahead, NEET-UG will switch to computer-based test mode next year to keep things fairer for everyone.