Dharmendra Pradhan confirms NEET-UG re-exam June 21 after paper leak

NEET-UG fees refunded, exam extended

No extra fees: your previous payment will be refunded.

You'll get to pick your preferred test city again within a week, and the exam will now run 15 minutes longer, ending at 5:15pm.

Admit cards drop by June 14, and transport help is coming for those who need it.

Looking ahead, NEET-UG will switch to computer-based test mode next year to keep things fairer for everyone.