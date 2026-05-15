Dharmendra Pradhan promises fair NEET UG re-exam June 21
India
Missed your shot at NEET UG 2026 or worried about the recent exam drama? The re-exam is happening on Sunday, June 21.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says admit cards will drop by June 14, and he's promised a fair and transparent process this time around.
CBI probe and NEET exam instructions
The CBI is officially investigating the alleged irregularities, with Pradhan reassuring students: "students' future is our priority."
For exam day, just download your admit card from the official website using your application number and password.
It'll have all the key info like your name, center address, and reporting time.
Don't forget to bring a printed copy plus valid ID!