Dheeraj Panwar arrested after allegedly shooting wife Kajal in Uttarakhand

Panwar tried to avoid arrest by turning off his phone and fleeing, but police tracked him down with help from the Special Operations Group.

They found a country-made pistol and his blood-stained shirt.

During questioning, Panwar admitted to buying the weapon earlier and confessed that he shot Kajal while she was asleep, saying marital discord had intensified over the past year.

The couple had been married to Kajal for around 12 years and have two children.