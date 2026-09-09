DIAL files FIR after false Delhi airport flooding posts
Delhi Airport's operator, DIAL, has filed an FIR against 63 social media handles for posting fake news about airport flooding after heavy rain on September 4, 2026.
DIAL clarified that flights ran as usual and the waterlogging at Terminal 3 was sorted in just 20 minutes, while the circulation of misleading and factually incorrect posts created unwarranted concerns among passengers.
An old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi airport.
DIAL calls posts deliberate public mischief
DIAL called out these misleading posts for trying to stir up public confusion and harm the airport's reputation.
"The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers," DIAL said in a statement.
Basically, DIAL wants everyone to know they are not letting false information slide.