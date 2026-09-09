DIAL files FIR after false Delhi airport flooding posts

Delhi Airport's operator, DIAL, has filed an FIR against 63 social media handles for posting fake news about airport flooding after heavy rain on September 4, 2026.

DIAL clarified that flights ran as usual and the waterlogging at Terminal 3 was sorted in just 20 minutes, while the circulation of misleading and factually incorrect posts created unwarranted concerns among passengers.

An old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi airport.