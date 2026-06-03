Diesel tanker overturns on Tajpur flyover, traffic diverted, HPCL responds
India
A diesel tanker flipped over on the Tajpur flyover of Dwarka Expressway in southwest Delhi late Tuesday night, spilling a large amount of fuel near Goyla Dairy.
Police quickly diverted traffic onto the service road to keep things safe while HPCL teams worked to stop the leak and clean up the mess.
People collect diesel, cause under investigation
Videos on social media showed people gathering spilled diesel in buckets and cans, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police responded within minutes and questioned the driver and passengers. No complaints were filed.
HPCL used special equipment for cleanup, and traffic was back to normal after several hours.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated.