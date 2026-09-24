Digi Yatra pilots facial recognition for international departures in India
Digi Yatra is about to make airport check-ins a lot smoother: it's piloting its facial recognition system for international departures at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai airports from October to December 2026.
Instead of fumbling with documents, travelers can enroll their e-passport and verify their identity with just a selfie linked to their boarding pass.
The trial covers both Indian and foreign flyers on Air India and IndiGo.
Digi Yatra expanding to 64 airports
Right now, Digi Yatra works at 39 airports across India and plans to reach 64 by March 2027.
There's also a cool collaboration in the works with the EU's Digital Identity framework that could let you use your credentials for cross-border travel soon.
And if all goes well (and approvals come through), you might even see this tech pop up at hotels or train stations down the line.