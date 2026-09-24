Digi Yatra pilots facial recognition for international departures in India

Digi Yatra is about to make airport check-ins a lot smoother: it's piloting its facial recognition system for international departures at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai airports from October to December 2026.

Instead of fumbling with documents, travelers can enroll their e-passport and verify their identity with just a selfie linked to their boarding pass.

The trial covers both Indian and foreign flyers on Air India and IndiGo.