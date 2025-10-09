Digital arrest scam: 3 men cheat victim of ₹11.42cr

Accused laundered money using bank accounts set up in names

The scammers threatened the victim with legal trouble, told them to stay home, and kept watch through video calls for days.

Under pressure, the victim ended up transferring over ₹11 crore, which the accused then laundered using bank accounts set up in the names of charitable trusts.

Police later found 11 complaints linked to one such trust, Vishwa Global Charitable Trust, involving ₹18.55 crore in total transactions—₹3.15 crore of which has now been frozen.

Digital arrest scams like this have been rising in India, often leaving victims without a way to get their money back.