Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Probe ordered against senior officers

Kumar's wife demands full investigation, refuses postmortem until probe promised

Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, returned from Japan after his death and is demanding a full investigation, alleging systematic persecution by the police force.

The postmortem was postponed until October 9 to allow their elder daughter to return from the US.

Police have collected the note, a will leaving all property to Amneet, and the weapon as evidence.

Amneet has filed complaints against senior officers for abetment of suicide and violations under the SC/ST Act, and is refusing the postmortem until a thorough probe is promised.

The case is under investigation, with growing calls for transparency.