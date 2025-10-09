Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Probe ordered against senior officers
On October 7, 2025, senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his Chandigarh home, reportedly using his gunman's service revolver.
He left a nine-page note naming several senior IPS and IAS officers, accusing them of "sustained mental harassment," "caste-based discrimination," and "humiliation."
The note described ongoing issues like negative performance reviews and stressful transfers, chronicling a pattern of grievances rather than focusing on a single triggering event.
Kumar's wife demands full investigation, refuses postmortem until probe promised
Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, returned from Japan after his death and is demanding a full investigation, alleging systematic persecution by the police force.
The postmortem was postponed until October 9 to allow their elder daughter to return from the US.
Police have collected the note, a will leaving all property to Amneet, and the weapon as evidence.
Amneet has filed complaints against senior officers for abetment of suicide and violations under the SC/ST Act, and is refusing the postmortem until a thorough probe is promised.
The case is under investigation, with growing calls for transparency.