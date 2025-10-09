SC asks center to explain delay in green crackers decision
The central government has asked the Supreme Court for more time to come up with a mechanism regarding the petitions to lift the permanent firecracker ban in Delhi and the NCR.
With Diwali around the corner—when air pollution usually spikes—the government says it's trying to balance cleaner air with protecting jobs for those who make firecrackers.
The Supreme Court will take up the matter on Friday.
Why is this case important?
Delhi-NCR has a year-round ban on making, selling, or bursting any firecrackers because of severe air pollution, but this has affected many people who depend on making "green crackers" that pollute less.
Even though certified green crackers are allowed by national safety agencies, they still can't be sold in Delhi-NCR, and enforcing these rules is tough.
The outcome of this case could shape how India tackles pollution, public health, and livelihoods during festival season.