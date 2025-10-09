SC asks center to explain delay in green crackers decision India Oct 09, 2025

The central government has asked the Supreme Court for more time to come up with a mechanism regarding the petitions to lift the permanent firecracker ban in Delhi and the NCR.

With Diwali around the corner—when air pollution usually spikes—the government says it's trying to balance cleaner air with protecting jobs for those who make firecrackers.

The Supreme Court will take up the matter on Friday.