SC shoe-throwing incident: AG asked to decide on criminal contempt
During Supreme Court proceedings on October 6, 2025, advocate Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, reportedly upset over what he felt was disrespect toward Sanatan Dharma.
Advocate KR Subhash Chandran has now asked the Attorney General for consent to start criminal contempt proceedings against Kishore, saying his actions undermined the court's dignity.
BCI has suspended Kishore's license
After the incident, Kishore was briefly detained by police but released since the Supreme Court registry didn't press charges. However, the Bar Council of India has suspended his license for his behavior.
Chandran's petition also points out that Kishore made further derogatory remarks about the Chief Justice, showing no remorse and deepening concerns about respect for the judiciary.