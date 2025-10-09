MoRTH says only Nepal embassy permits valid for India-Nepal bus

Ministry's new rules to prevent misuse

FIRs have already been filed against these unauthorized operators in several UP districts.

To tighten things up, MoRTH has told states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim to stop accepting regular domestic permits for international routes.

There's also a new push for real-time permit checks at the border to prevent misuse and keep travel safe.

The ministry is closing loopholes to make sure only legit busses cross over—helping fight corruption and keeping both countries' agreements strong.