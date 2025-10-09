Indian Army introduces new fitness test for all ranks
Big update from the Indian Army: Starting April 1, 2026, everyone—from new recruits to top generals—will need to clear a new Combined Physical Test (CPT).
This move is all about making sure fitness standards are the same for everyone, no matter your rank or gender.
Plus, the age limit for these tests is now up to 60.
CPT replaces old tests with 1 standard for all
The CPT will take over from the older fitness tests and set one clear standard.
It covers a 3.2-km run or brisk walk (carrying a 4.5kg load), push-ups, sit-ups, and rope climbing.
Officers under 55 will be tested under supervision; those between 55 and 60 will self-assess.
Minimum 6 marks required to pass
You'll need at least six marks to pass—fall short, and it could impact your promotion chances.
The Army wants everyone ready for action, wherever they're posted, and this new test is their way of making sure no one gets left behind on fitness.