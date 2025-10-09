Haryana men who robbed VHP leader paraded with shaved heads

Break-in was planned by relative of VHP leader

The break-in happened early Monday morning, October 6, 2025. The suspects entered through the terrace, tied up VHP leader Om Prakash Sharma (67), his wife Harwati (62), and son Yash (40).

The plan was put together by Navin Kumar, a relative and neighbor, to raise money for a business.

All four men—Navin, Sachin, Ravinder (aka Ravi), and Dharmender (aka Monu)—were caught within 18 hours.

Police recovered ₹22 lakh and gold jewelry, but the toy pistol and getaway vehicles are still missing.