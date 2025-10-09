Haryana men who robbed VHP leader paraded with shaved heads
In Palwal, Haryana, four men accused of robbing a VHP leader's home were marched through a neighborhood with their heads shaved in checkered patterns.
The group allegedly tied up the family at gunpoint—using a toy pistol—before escaping with ₹50 lakh in cash and jewelry.
Police described the public parade as part of a "crime scene reconstruction."
Break-in was planned by relative of VHP leader
The break-in happened early Monday morning, October 6, 2025. The suspects entered through the terrace, tied up VHP leader Om Prakash Sharma (67), his wife Harwati (62), and son Yash (40).
The plan was put together by Navin Kumar, a relative and neighbor, to raise money for a business.
All four men—Navin, Sachin, Ravinder (aka Ravi), and Dharmender (aka Monu)—were caught within 18 hours.
Police recovered ₹22 lakh and gold jewelry, but the toy pistol and getaway vehicles are still missing.