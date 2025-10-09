SC rejects Centre's plea for strict death row convict deadlines

Why the court's decision matters

The government argued that long legal battles drag out justice and add to victims' families' pain—pointing to cases like the 2012 Delhi gangrape.

But the court said fair process matters more than speed, keeping safeguards like a 14-day notice before any execution.

This decision protects basic rights under Article 21 and reminds us that when it comes to irreversible punishments, due process isn't just a formality—it's essential.