SC rejects Centre's plea for strict death row convict deadlines
On October 8, 2025, the Supreme Court turned down the Centre's request to set strict deadlines for death row convicts to finish their legal appeals and for executions to happen within a week of mercy plea rejection.
The bench, led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, stuck with the existing rules from a 2014 judgment.
Why the court's decision matters
The government argued that long legal battles drag out justice and add to victims' families' pain—pointing to cases like the 2012 Delhi gangrape.
But the court said fair process matters more than speed, keeping safeguards like a 14-day notice before any execution.
This decision protects basic rights under Article 21 and reminds us that when it comes to irreversible punishments, due process isn't just a formality—it's essential.