Pune Police ban loud firecrackers, atom bombs this Diwali
India
Getting ready for Diwali? Pune Police just rolled out new rules to keep celebrations quieter this year.
Firecrackers louder than 125 decibels—and those string-wrapped "atom bombs"—are banned.
Only light-up crackers are allowed, and you'll need to stick to the permitted hours.
Temporary licenses valid only for 5 days
Temporary cracker sale licenses are only valid from October 20-24, and leftover stock must go back to permanent traders.
Bursting crackers is off-limits within 100 meters of schools, hospitals, and other silent zones.
There are also strict noise limits for garland crackers (ladis), so everyone can enjoy a more peaceful Diwali.