Haryana IPS officer's suicide note accuses senior officers of harassment
A senior Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, was found dead at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2025.
An eight-page note left behind accuses senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment since 2020.
His wife, Amneet, who returned from Japan, has claimed in a police complaint that his death was the result of "systematic persecution" and is demanding accountability before a postmortem is done.
Investigation underway
Chandigarh police have recorded Amneet's statement and collected evidence from the scene, including the weapon involved.
Kumar's note details years of alleged public humiliation and mischievous anonymous and pseudo-anonymous complaints by some officers, all aimed at damaging his reputation.
He was serving as Inspector General at Rohtak's Police Training Centre at the time.
The investigation now centers on these serious allegations and the family's call for justice.