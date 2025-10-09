Real estate boom around Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai's brand-new international airport is shaking up the real estate scene. In anticipation of its opening, demand for homes in nearby areas like Ulwe, Dronagiri, Pushpak Nagar, and Panvel has jumped—Panvel alone saw apartment prices shoot up by 74% between FY21 and FY25, compared to a 21% rise in the weighted average price of new launches in Navi Mumbai between 2022 and 2025.

Airport to create 400,000 jobs The airport is set to create about 400,000 jobs, not just in aviation but also in logistics, retail, and hospitality.

This job rush is driving new infrastructure and city amenities. Developers have already rolled out over 100,000 new homes across Navi Mumbai in the past three years to keep up.

Township projects in full swing Panvel is buzzing with township projects. Experts predict property prices in Panvel, Ulwe, and Kharghar could climb another 15-20% each year as airport activity picks up and connectivity gets better.

With limited quality housing available, expectations for future growth are high.