Next Article
North Bengal floods: 31 dead, many missing
India
Heavy rains hit North Bengal on the intervening night of October 4th and 5th, causing severe floods and landslides in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.
At least 31 people have died, with more missing.
Washed-out bridges and damaged roads have left many villages isolated.
Relief work hampered by political tensions
Rescue teams are using boats to reach stranded communities, but high transport costs and damaged routes are making it tough for some people to get help.
Political tensions are making relief work even harder.
Authorities are working fast to restore connections and get essentials to those affected.