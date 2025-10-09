India gets 1st central transport planning agency

GTPRO will run from the cabinet secretariat

GTPRO will run from the cabinet secretariat and be led by a senior official. The idea is to bring different ministries together for better master planning and to keep projects on track—something that's been missing so far.

Inspired by global models like South Korea's, GTPRO will get advice from experts at IITs and BITS Pilani to plan ahead for 5, 10, and 15 years.

It'll also push for smarter policies and help update old rules so India's transport system actually works together.