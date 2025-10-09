Next Article
Tamil Nadu to rename caste-based roads, remove 'Colony' tag
India
Tamil Nadu is set to rename roads, streets, and public spaces that carry caste-based names.
The government has also asked for the word "Colony"—linked to untouchability—to be removed from official records.
This move follows Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement earlier this year.
Local officials will work with residents to pick new names
Local officials will work with residents to pick new, caste-neutral names, like those of flowers or poets.
The goal is to make public spaces more inclusive and respectful, breaking away from names that reinforce old divisions.
This step continues Tamil Nadu's long push for equality and is meant to help everyone feel they belong—no matter where they live.