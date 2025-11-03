Digital arrest scam: SC calls for coordinated probe, amicus curiae appointed
The Supreme Court is taking action against the fast-growing 'digital arrest' scams, where scammers pretend to be police or officials and trick people—often the elderly—into transferring money by threatening them with fake legal trouble.
These scams have already cost Indians nearly ₹3,000 crore.
The top court will hear the case on November 10, with senior advocate NS Nappinai appointed as amicus curiae.
Court asks states to submit reports
Justice Surya Kant called for a coordinated investigation, hinting that the CBI might get involved since these scams hit across India and often cross state lines.
The court has also asked every state and union territory for detailed reports to map out just how widespread this problem is.
Officials say a special unit is already looking into it, which is investigating such complaints.