SC seeks report on Delhi's 'defunct' air quality monitoring stations 

The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that several air quality monitoring stations in Delhi were nonfunctional. The information came during a hearing where a counsel questioned the effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) without crucial pollution data. Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh urged the court to direct the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take preventive measures against rising pollution levels.

Monitoring concerns 'How will we know when to implement GRAP?' Singh said, "They have to act before it becomes severe," while stressing that many air quality monitoring stations were reportedly nonfunctional. She pointed out media reports that only nine out of 37 monitoring stations were operational during Diwali. "If that's the case, how will we know when to implement GRAP?" she asked, highlighting the challenge of timely implementation without accurate data.

Court directive Delhi's overall AQI levels remain in 'very poor' category Another counsel told the court that there were "reports after reports in the media on the non-functioning of the monitoring index." In response, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai asked the CAQM and CPCB to submit a report on steps being taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The hearing comes as Delhi continues to battle toxic air, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) levels remaining in the "very poor" category.