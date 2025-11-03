Delhi schools to follow NEP's 6-year age rule for Class 1
From the 2026-27 school year, Delhi kids will need to be at least six years old to start Class 1.
This update lines up with the National Education Policy's push for more age-appropriate, play-based learning in early grades.
Transition to 3-year pre-primary system
Delhi is moving to a three-year pre-primary setup: Balvatika 1 (age 3), Balvatika 2 (age 4), and Balvatika 3 (age 5).
Admissions for Balvatika 1 and Class 1 kick off together in 2026-27, with other levels added over the next two years.
The goal is to fully match NEP's recommended schooling structure.
Schools and DoE are preparing for the change
To make things smoother, schools are updating their admission info and getting ready for younger students.
The Directorate of Education is also holding Q&A sessions on November 6 and 7, so parents, teachers, and principals can get their questions answered about these changes.