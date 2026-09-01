Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh's Abdul Moyeen Khan on local governance
India
India's High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi sat down with Bangladesh's Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Abdul Moyeen Khan on Tuesday to chat about making their countries' partnership stronger and improving how local governments work.
The meeting focused on shared priorities, with Minister of State Mir Shahe Alam also joining in.
Trivedi stresses equality and people-to-people ties
Trivedi highlighted that both nations should move forward together, saying, "As neighbors, we are equal. No one is bigger, and no one is smaller."
He emphasized that decisions need to benefit ordinary citizens, calling people-to-people connections the real foundation of India-Bangladesh ties.