Directorate of Economics and Statistics leads Delhi's 8th economic census
India
Delhi is getting ready for its eighth Economic Census, which will map out trade, business and entrepreneurial agricultural units across the city.
The Directorate of Economics and Statistics is leading the effort, with 13 districts acting as sub-agencies to help organize everything under the Ministry of Statistics and Plan Implementation.
MCD NDMC to collect business data
Teams from MCD, NDMC, and other government departments will be out collecting data on where businesses are, what they do, and how they're funded.
Information isn't just numbers: it'll help shape future development programs in Delhi.
The census will start after the current population count wraps up (expected by early 2027), so stay tuned!