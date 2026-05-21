Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes nearly 3,00,000 vapes worth ₹120cr
Big move by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: it just busted a massive illegal e-cigarette operation, seizing nearly 300,000 illegal electronic cigarettes and vapes worth over ₹120 crore.
The raids happened across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal after officials picked up on some shady shipping activity.
China-smuggled vapes disguised as furniture
Turns out, these vapes were smuggled in from China and hidden inside shipments labeled as "furniture" and "metal chair parts" to dodge customs checks.
Since India banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) back in 2019 to protect public health, selling or importing them is totally illegal.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a shout-out to DRI on X for its "DRI seizes 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes/vapes worth ₹120 crore in a major crackdown on e-cigarette smuggling racket..." and keeping the ENDS ban strong.