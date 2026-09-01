District magistrate orders Dehradun schools and Anganwadi centers closed today
India
Heads up, Dehradun! All schools and Anganwadi centers are closed today as authorities respond to an orange alert for intense rainfall and lightning.
The district magistrate made the call on Monday, putting safety first for students and staff.
Ganga rising in Rishikesh, loudspeakers warn
Continuous rain has pushed up the Ganga's water level in Rishikesh, though it's still below the warning mark.
Disaster teams are out in key spots, and loudspeakers are reminding locals, tourists, and devotees to stay cautious near riverbanks.