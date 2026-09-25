District officials probe video of students dancing in smart classroom
A video from Jagdayal Singh Plus-2 High School in Dedhgaon, Bihar, is making the rounds online, showing 14 students dancing to a Bhojpuri song inside their smart classroom.
The clip has raised eyebrows about how technology in classrooms is being used (or misused), and now district officials are stepping in to investigate what really happened.
Education department asks principal to report
The education department has asked the principal, Lal Bahadur Singh Yadav, to look into the incident and file a detailed report as soon as possible.
Action would be taken against the person responsible for the classroom, and students involved in the incident would also face action.
The incident has raised questions about how the smart classroom was being used and the supervision of students inside the facility.