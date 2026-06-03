Divaa Uthkarsha, 17, named to Forbes Asia 30 Under 30

Project Surya reached over 400,000 people

Divaa, now the youngest in her category, calls the honor "surreal," and says it motivates her fight for health equity.

Since 2021, Project Surya has reached more than 400,000 people, supported more than 3,000 children with Type 1 diabetes, trained over 200 ASHA workers, and worked across thousands of villages.

Her efforts have also been recognized globally with awards like the Diana Award and has spoken at the U.N. Headquarters and contributed to the G20 Youth (Y20) task force.