Diwali plans may be affected by rain in Hyderabad India Oct 13, 2025

Hyderabad is dealing with heavy rain right now, leading to traffic jams and flooded streets just as the city gets ready for Diwali.

While Mumbai and Delhi are staying dry, the IMD says Hyderabad should expect more moderate rain and thunderstorms on October 15 and 16—right when everyone's making festival plans.