Diwali plans may be affected by rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is dealing with heavy rain right now, leading to traffic jams and flooded streets just as the city gets ready for Diwali.
While Mumbai and Delhi are staying dry, the IMD says Hyderabad should expect more moderate rain and thunderstorms on October 15 and 16—right when everyone's making festival plans.
Rain, humidity, and heat: A deadly cocktail
With temperatures swinging from 22°C at night to nearly 31°C during the day—and humidity making things stickier—commuting is already tough due to rain and waterlogging.
More rain could mean extra delays, tougher travel, and affect Diwali preparations.
Heavy rain expected in other parts of South India too
Other parts of South India—like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even Lakshadweep—are also in for scattered heavy rain and storms through mid-October.
So if you're traveling or celebrating anywhere in the region this week, keep an umbrella handy!