SC to pronounce verdict on Karur stampede case tomorrow
The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the Karur stampede case today (October 2025).
The tragedy happened at actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur in September, where over 25,000 people showed up—more than double the permitted number.
Overcrowding and lack of crowd control led to panic, resulting in at least 40 deaths.
Probe into incident
Police have charged TVK's Karur (north) district secretary Madhiazhagan with culpable homicide, and a one-man commission was appointed to investigate the incident.
TVK has asked for an independent probe supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge, saying they're worried about fairness in the current investigation.
There are also calls for a CBI inquiry from BJP leader Uma Anandan.
The Supreme Court will decide if the probe should be taken out of state hands or not.