SC to pronounce verdict on Karur stampede case tomorrow

Probe into incident

Police have charged TVK's Karur (north) district secretary Madhiazhagan with culpable homicide, and a one-man commission was appointed to investigate the incident.

TVK has asked for an independent probe supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge, saying they're worried about fairness in the current investigation.

There are also calls for a CBI inquiry from BJP leader Uma Anandan.

The Supreme Court will decide if the probe should be taken out of state hands or not.