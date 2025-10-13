Mamata Banerjee on 5-day visit to assess North Bengal disaster
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is spending five days in North Bengal, checking on areas hit hard by floods and landslides earlier this month.
With at least 30 lives lost since the October 4 disaster, this is her second visit in just 10 days.
She began her trip with a high-level review meeting in Alipurduar to get updates straight from officials.
Banerjee's itinerary and political response
Banerjee's visit includes stops in Darjeeling and Mirik to see how rebuilding is going—think temporary bridges, new housing, and more.
She's also highlighting the "Amader Para Amader Samadhan" initiative, which aims to make sure affected communities get the help they need.
While some political opponents have questioned her commitment, her team says she's been hands-on since day one.
Her tour wraps up October 16.