IMD issues yellow alert in Hyderabad for light rain, thunderstorms India Oct 13, 2025

Heads up, Hyderabad! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for the city today, warning of light rain and thunderstorms over the next few hours.

Winds are expected to be less than 40km/h, and nearby districts like Jagtial, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda are also on watch.

Earlier in the day there was an orange alert due to heavy showers, but things have calmed down a bit since then.