IMD issues yellow alert in Hyderabad for light rain, thunderstorms
Heads up, Hyderabad! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for the city today, warning of light rain and thunderstorms over the next few hours.
Winds are expected to be less than 40km/h, and nearby districts like Jagtial, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda are also on watch.
Earlier in the day there was an orange alert due to heavy showers, but things have calmed down a bit since then.
Waterlogging expected in low-lying areas
The IMD says there's a good chance of waterlogging in low-lying parts of Hyderabad—so you might want to plan for possible traffic jams or slow roads if you're heading out.
This rainy spell isn't just local; from October 12-18, much of southern and eastern India (think Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) will see more rain and storms too.
Stay safe and maybe keep that umbrella handy!