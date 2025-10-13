Explainer: Ethanol in India--from sugarcane to maize

Reaching 20% blending target means more maize in fuel

India hit a 19.1% ethanol blending rate in early 2025—almost reaching its big 20% target way ahead of schedule.

But there's a catch: using so much maize for fuel means less is available for food and animal feed, which could be tricky as demand rises.

Figuring out how to keep this growth sustainable is a challenge policymakers are still working on.