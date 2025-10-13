Mumbai's air quality hits 'moderate' levels after monsoon ends
Mumbai's air is back in the "moderate" pollution zone now that the monsoon has ended, with AQI readings of 134 on Friday and 152 on Saturday.
Some spots, like Deonar, hit a worrying 288, according to The Indian Express.
With clear skies and no rain expected this week (thanks to the IMD forecast), pollution could build up even more since there's nothing to help clear the air.
Slower winds aren't helping either
Rising levels of tiny particles and slower winds are behind the dip in air quality.
Slower winds aren't helping either—they make it harder for pollutants to disperse.
Delhi's also seeing "moderate" AQI (164), so both cities are in a similar spot.
Experts warn pollution could get worse soon
With Diwali approaching and winter around the corner, experts warn things might get worse—firecracker smoke plus stagnant air could push pollution into "poor" or even "very poor" territory fast.
That means higher health risks for everyone breathing it in—so keeping an eye on updates is a good idea.