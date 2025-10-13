Mumbai's air quality hits 'moderate' levels after monsoon ends India Oct 13, 2025

Mumbai's air is back in the "moderate" pollution zone now that the monsoon has ended, with AQI readings of 134 on Friday and 152 on Saturday.

Some spots, like Deonar, hit a worrying 288, according to The Indian Express.

With clear skies and no rain expected this week (thanks to the IMD forecast), pollution could build up even more since there's nothing to help clear the air.