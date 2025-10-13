Over 1,000 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh this year India Oct 13, 2025

More than 1,040 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh so far in 2025—a record high and a clear sign that Left Wing Extremism is losing ground.

This jump from last year's 881 surrenders comes as security forces ramp up efforts before their March 2026 deadline.

The surge is thanks to new government policies making it easier and safer for cadres to give up arms, plus growing splits within the Maoist leadership.