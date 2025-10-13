Over 1,000 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh this year
More than 1,040 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh so far in 2025—a record high and a clear sign that Left Wing Extremism is losing ground.
This jump from last year's 881 surrenders comes as security forces ramp up efforts before their March 2026 deadline.
The surge is thanks to new government policies making it easier and safer for cadres to give up arms, plus growing splits within the Maoist leadership.
Government incentivizes surrenders with cash rewards
To encourage surrenders, the government offers financial rewards and rehabilitation support to help former Maoists start over.
Some recent mass surrenders were big deals: like 71 cadres in Dantewada (with 30 carrying bounties totaling ₹64 lakh) and 16 in Narayanpur.
Maoist leadership has shrunk from 45 to just 10 members
The core CPI(Maoist) leadership has shrunk dramatically—from 45 members three years ago to just 10 now—showing how much weaker the group has become.
With major events like PM Modi's visit on November 1 and a police chiefs' conference coming up, it's clear that restoring peace is a top priority right now.