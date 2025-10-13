Next Article
Man sets wife on fire for not serving dinner
India
Late Thursday night in Rampura village, Rewari, a 45-year-old man named Manoj allegedly set his wife Anita ablaze during a heated argument after coming home drunk.
Their 16-year-old daughter was also burned while trying to save her mother.
Neighbors heard screams for help and alerted others in the locality.
An FIR for attempted murder was filed based on a complaint from Anita's brother.
Investigation underway
Both Manoj and Anita remain in critical condition at PGIMS Rohtak, while their daughter is stable and undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Rewari.
Police say there were no previous reports of domestic violence against Manoj.
Forensic teams are now piecing together what happened as the investigation continues into this deeply troubling case.