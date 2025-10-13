India to start rare earth stockpile in 2025

India is gearing up to launch its first National Critical Mineral Stockpile (NCMS) in 2025, creating a two-month backup of rare earth elements—those metals that power electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other green tech. The move is a direct response to China tightening exports of these crucial materials.

NCMS is part of bigger National Critical Mineral Mission The NCMS is part of the bigger National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which has a ₹34,300 crore budget and aims to make India less dependent on imports.

Over the next seven years, the focus will be on exploring, mining, processing, and recycling these minerals right here at home.

₹7,300 crore set aside for rare earth magnets To kick things off, ₹7,300 crore is set aside as incentives for producing 6,000 tons of rare earth magnets in five years.

Another ₹500 crore will help secure supply chains.

Already, 34 out of 55 auctioned mineral blocks have found new owners—showing real momentum.